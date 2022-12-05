Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $145.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

