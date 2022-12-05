MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $550,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,362 shares in the company, valued at $17,967,580.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $160.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $246.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $368.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

