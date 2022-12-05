Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 6,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Westlake by 12,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Westlake Trading Up 0.6 %

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Shares of WLK stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.