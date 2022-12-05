Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $144.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.83 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

