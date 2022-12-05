Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,835 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $32,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 114.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

DASH stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $171.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

