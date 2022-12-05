Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $29,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,494.40.

AZO opened at $2,571.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,384.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,221.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

