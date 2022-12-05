Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

