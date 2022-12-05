Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $754,000 Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,979,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,457,000 after purchasing an additional 136,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after purchasing an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

PLNT opened at $78.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

