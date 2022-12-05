Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 214,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

