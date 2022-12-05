Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $90.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

