Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,343.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,201.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,242.95. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.