Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Apartment Income REIT worth $29,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

