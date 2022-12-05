Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $28,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

