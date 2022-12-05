Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $29,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Melius began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.94 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.