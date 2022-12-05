Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $141.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

