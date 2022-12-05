Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.84% of Chase worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chase by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter worth about $10,252,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chase by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chase by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CCF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of CCF opened at $95.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $908.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.63. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $105.26.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

