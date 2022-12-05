Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.44 Million Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $29,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in REX American Resources by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in REX American Resources by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,314 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in REX American Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX opened at $34.42 on Monday. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REX American Resources Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.