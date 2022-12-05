First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $28,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.6 %

FCNCA opened at $814.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $822.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $768.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

