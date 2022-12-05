Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

