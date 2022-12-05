Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,634,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 482,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $28,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,301,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 110,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $703.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.