Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 402,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

NYSE BX opened at $85.16 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.