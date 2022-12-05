Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $27,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE IBA opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.73. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

