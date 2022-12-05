Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,160 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of SPS Commerce worth $27,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 66.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,848 shares of company stock worth $3,322,769. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $145.16 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $147.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

