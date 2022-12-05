Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $26,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PERI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
