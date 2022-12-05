Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $26,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PERI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Perion Network Price Performance

About Perion Network

NASDAQ PERI opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.