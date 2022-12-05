Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,701,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Ambev worth $26,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $28,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $32,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $40,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

