Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 900 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of RE/MAX worth $26,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

NYSE:RMAX opened at $21.00 on Monday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.31.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,279,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,306,831.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald E. Harrison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,279,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,306,831.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 135,453 shares of company stock worth $2,526,116. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

