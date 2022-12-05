Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Gartner worth $26,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Gartner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Shares of IT stock opened at $351.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.44 and its 200 day moving average is $284.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $357.40.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

