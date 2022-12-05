Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,700 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $26,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

