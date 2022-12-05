NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $26,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

