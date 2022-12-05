Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,565,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,015.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,394.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

