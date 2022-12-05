Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.08 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,073 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of BCE worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

