Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 64,300 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $45.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $85.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

