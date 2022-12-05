Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.34 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $25,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Avista by 1,438.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.