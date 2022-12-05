Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Bumble worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Bumble by 220.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bumble by 87.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Bumble Trading Up 1.1 %

Bumble Profile

BMBL opened at $24.80 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

