Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $219.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

