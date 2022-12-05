Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $383,000 Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BP were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of BP by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 256,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.10) to GBX 535 ($6.40) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP from GBX 566 ($6.77) to GBX 603 ($7.21) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

