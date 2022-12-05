8,336 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESAB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

