Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,977 shares of company stock worth $30,577,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $172.69 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

