Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 762.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Stock Up 0.0 %

SWCH stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.59. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

