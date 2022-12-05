Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 210.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,974,448 in the last three months.

NYSE A opened at $155.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

