Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,155,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $1,278,814. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $105.56 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

