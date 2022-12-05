Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,207 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $236.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average is $196.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

