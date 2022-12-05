Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 397,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 197,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,951,000.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

