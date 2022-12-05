Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 1,640 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $161.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.61 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

