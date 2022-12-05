Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 2,000 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $138.43 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

