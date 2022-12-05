Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 19,800 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $27,924,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,089,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,148 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

NYSE ATUS opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

