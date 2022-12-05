LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director John A. Roush Sells 7,500 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.38.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.