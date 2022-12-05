American International Group Inc. Sells 15,213 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $4,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

