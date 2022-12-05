American International Group Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.4 %

DHI opened at $86.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

