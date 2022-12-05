The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

